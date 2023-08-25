Xi talks with Modi on ties

Xinhua) 10:40, August 25, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed Thursday that Chinese President Xi Jinping talked with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit at the latter's request on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson, the two leaders had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on current China-India relations and other questions of shared interest.

Xi stressed that improving China-India relations serves the common interests of the two countries and peoples, and is also conducive to peace, stability and development of the world and the region.

The two sides should bear in mind the overall interests of their bilateral relations and handle properly the border issue so as to jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border region, Xi said.

