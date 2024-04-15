Home>>
Peking University celebrates 100 years of Rabindranath Tagore's visit to China
(People's Daily App) 16:49, April 15, 2024
The India-China scholars seminar on the 100th anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore's visit to China was held at Peking University on April 12. Click to watch.
(Produced by Liang Xiaojian, Lin Rui, Yang Xinzhuo and Song Ziyu)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China and India militaries to 'turn the page'
- China’s unyielding border stance never shaken by India’s strategic drift toward US
- India still needs China's PV products to meet solar power targets: experts
- Early settlement of situation on China-India border serves common interests of both sides: spokesperson
- Sound and stable China-India relations serve interests of both countries: FM spokesperson
- First sea cargo route from northeast China to India opens
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.