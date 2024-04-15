Peking University celebrates 100 years of Rabindranath Tagore's visit to China

(People's Daily App) 16:49, April 15, 2024

The India-China scholars seminar on the 100th anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore's visit to China was held at Peking University on April 12. Click to watch.

