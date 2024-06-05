China congratulates India's National Democratic Alliance on election win

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- China congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his election win, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning said that a sound and stable China-India relationship serves the common interests of both sides and is conducive to peace and development of the region and the world at large.

China is ready to work with India to proceed from the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples, bear in mind the overall situation and the future, and steer the development of bilateral relations on a healthy and stable track, the spokesperson added.

India's ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), secured a majority of the seats in the Lok Sabha (the lower house of Parliament), winning the 2024 Indian general elections.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) released the official data on its website early Wednesday, suggesting that the NDA is all set to form the next government.

