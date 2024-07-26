Home>>
China, India to strengthen communication in int'l frameworks: FMs
(Xinhua) 13:52, July 26, 2024
VIENTIANE, July 25 (Xinhua) -- China and India will strengthen communication within international frameworks, jointly practice multilateralism, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, according to a meeting between foreign ministers of China and India held here on Thursday.
