China, India to strengthen communication in int'l frameworks: FMs

Xinhua) 13:52, July 26, 2024

VIENTIANE, July 25 (Xinhua) -- China and India will strengthen communication within international frameworks, jointly practice multilateralism, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, according to a meeting between foreign ministers of China and India held here on Thursday.

