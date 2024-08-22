Chinese envoy interacts with Indian students winning universities scholarships

Xinhua) 10:22, August 22, 2024

NEW DELHI, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong interacted with a group of Indian students, who won scholarships to pursue higher studies at various Chinese universities, at a function held at the embassy on Tuesday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese envoy said that prior to COVID-19 pandemic, there were over 23,000 Indian students at Chinese universities, and hoped that the number would gradually increase.

He said that Chinese universities' doors were open for Indian students and that the opportunity to study in China would give Indian students a chance to know China better.

"Delighted to meet Chinese Government Scholarship winners from India. The door of China is open to you all. Hope you will indulge yourselves in Chinese language, culture and society and become friendship ambassadors between China and India," the Chinese ambassador later said on social media.

The Indian students who won scholarships told Xinhua that learning the Chinese language could bring a lot of employment opportunities.

Khushbooo Yadav, a female student from India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, said she will join a three-year post-graduation program in Chinese literature at the Beijing-based Capital Normal University.

She added that after completing her higher studies in China, she could get various job opportunities in India as an interpreter. "There is a great demand for Chinese language interpreters in various Indian government departments or companies," she added.

Another student Priyanshu, who comes from the northern state of Uttarakhand, said that he will study at Tsinghua University in Beijing for a master's degree starting in September.

"In India, there are ample opportunities for those who know the Chinese language. One can easily get a job either in government departments or in the corporate world, drawing a decent salary," he said.

