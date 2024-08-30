China, India holds 31st meeting of working mechanism for consultation, coordination on border affairs

Xinhua) 10:40, August 30, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Director-General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Hong Liang and Joint Secretary of the East Asia Division of Ministry of External Affairs of India Gourangalal Das co-chaired the 31st Meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on China-India Border Affairs in Beijing on Thursday.

Representatives of government agencies for foreign affairs, national defense and immigration affairs of the two countries attended the meeting. The meeting was held in a positive, friendly and frank atmosphere.

The two sides agreed to work together to turn over a new leaf in the border situation at an early date in accordance with the spirit of the important common understandings reached at the recent bilateral meeting between the two foreign ministers.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on relevant issues in border areas, further narrowed differences, expanded consensus, and agreed to strengthen dialogue and consultation, accommodate each other's legitimate concerns, and reach a mutually acceptable solution at an early date.

The two sides agreed to consolidate the outcomes of consultations, strictly abide by the border-related agreements and confidence-building measures, and continue to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)