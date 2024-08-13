Xi's green vision drives northeast China's revitalization

Xinhua) 08:25, August 13, 2024

CHANGCHUN, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- As scorching summer heat grips much of China, the country's northeast has emerged as a popular sightseeing destination with cool weather and breathtaking views of lush mountains and lucid waters.

Encompassing Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning provinces and part of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the northeastern region, once a heavy industrial base, has embraced a green transition in recent years, embodying Chinese President Xi Jinping's thought on ecological civilization.

Since the 18th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress in late 2012, President Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has conducted several inspection tours of northeast China, emphasizing green development and providing guidance for the region's revitalization.

BETTER LANDSCAPE, BETTER LIVES

At Chagan Lake in Jilin Province, one of China's largest freshwater lakes, shimmering waters mirror vibrant wildflowers, lush wetlands stretch to the horizon and the sky blends seamlessly with the lake, creating a tranquil vista for visitors.

The stunning scenery contrasts sharply with severe regional ecological degradation decades ago when the lake almost dried up.

Zhang Wen, who has lived in the area for over 60 years, vividly remembers the hardship of that time. "Many fishermen left for greener pastures while those who stayed endured poverty due to shrinking fish resources caused by environmental degradation," Zhang said.

The situation has improved significantly in recent years, especially after 2012, when the 18th CPC National Congress highlighted the importance of ecological progress and advocated for building a "Beautiful China" as part of the country's development plan.

In addition to a water diversion project, local authorities have initiated dredging projects and mobilized farmers to turn farmland back into forests, wetlands and grasslands around the lake. These concerted efforts to a large extent have helped restore the lake ecology.

Zhang said he is amazed by the lake's revival. "We now not only benefit from plentiful fish resources but also earn additional income by showcasing traditional fishing practices to tourists," he said, adding that fishermen like him have moved into large houses and commute in their own private sedans.

While inspecting the ecological protection measures of Chagan Lake in September 2018, Xi said the sound environment is a precious resource for the economic and social development of the northeastern region, serving as an advantage for its revitalization. He required local authorities to give priority to environmental protection and remain steadfast in green development.

In 2023, the Chagan Lake resort welcomed more than 4 million visitors. Inspired by the remarkable transformation of their hometown, many villagers have returned to start their own businesses, including Qu Sanmei.

Qu quit her job in a big city to open a restaurant near the lake, expanding from a small tent to a venue that can accommodate 300 diners. "Business is thriving, and I am the immediate beneficiary of ecological protection," she said.

Using Chagan Lake as an exemplary model, Jilin Province has continued to implement various ecological protection and restoration projects. In 2023, Jilin's air quality remained among the best in the country, with an average of 90.7 percent of days rated as good, surpassing the national average by 5.2 percentage points. The benefits of ecological protection are driving the local eco-tourism industry toward a market size of up to 1 trillion yuan (about 140 billion U.S. dollars).

NEW DEVELOPMENT TRACKS

In Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province and a major forest base, a forestry carbon trading system was launched in the provincial capital of Harbin last month. This innovative initiative aims to promote green development and support the country's dual-carbon goals.

According to the provincial forestry and grassland bureau, the carbon reserve in Heilongjiang's forest ecosystem is approximately 5.7 billion tonnes.

Since the unnatural forest logging ban was enacted in 2014, former loggers have embraced new lives, taking on jobs as rangers and workers in factories processing birch juice, wild blueberries and other forestry products as the province develops its forestry economy.

In a processing workshop in the city of Yichun, bottles of juice extracted from birch trees are packaged into boxes, ready to be delivered across the country.

Rich in forest resources, Yichun boasts 248,700 hectares of birch trees, yielding around 270,000 tonnes of birch juice annually.

"Our birch juice is pure and natural, and has gained popularity in the market," said Hu Zihan, general manager of the company.

During an inspection tour of Heilongjiang in September last year, Xi urged the province to firmly grasp its strategic position in China's overall development, and strive to open new ground for its high-quality development. He also stressed the importance of increasing green coverage and protecting forests, calling for measures to raise people's income on the basis of ecological protection.

Leveraging its freezing climate, Heilongjiang has attracted visitors for winter tourism and automakers for extreme cold-weather testing, transforming its ice and snow resources into invaluable assets.

Mohe, a border city known for its annual average temperature of around minus three degrees Celsius and a frost-free period of merely some 80 days, has found an unexpected advantage in its harsh climate.

In 2020, an automobile testing company was established in the city with an investment of over 100 million yuan. The company has more than 40 types of test tracks, including a track to test the antilock braking systems, catering to the needs of automotive manufacturers nationwide for cold-region vehicle testing services.

"The freezing conditions offer development opportunities for the cold-region vehicle testing industry," said Zhou Runheng, a staff member of the city's bureau of industry, information technology and science.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)