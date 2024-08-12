Xi's special representative congratulates France on successfully hosting Paris Olympic Games

Xinhua) 15:36, August 12, 2024

PARIS, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Representative and State Councilor Shen Yiqin attended on Sunday the closing ceremony of the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris and congratulated France on successfully hosting the Olympic Games.

She made the remarks while meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron prior to the closing ceremony.

During the meeting, Shen conveyed cordial regards from President Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan to President Macron and his wife and expressed gratitude to the French side for its support to the Chinese Olympic delegation.

President Macron and his wife asked Shen to convey their sincere greetings to President Xi and his wife, congratulated the Chinese athletes for their outstanding performance and thanked the Chinese government for its support to France in hosting the Olympic Games.

During her meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach on Saturday, Shen said China is willing to deepen its high-level friendly cooperation with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and stands ready to work with the IOC to make new and greater contributions to promoting the development of the Olympic Movement and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

While congratulating the Chinese Olympic delegation for their outstanding achievements at the Paris Olympic Games, Bach also thanked the Chinese government for its firm support for the Olympic cause.

The IOC looks forward to continuing its close cooperation with China and sending a positive signal in support of multilateralism, he added.

The two sides also agreed to oppose the politicization of sports.

During her stay in Paris, Shen visited the Chinese Olympic delegation and conveyed cordial regards and warm congratulations from Xi, the CPC Central Committee, and the State Council.

She encouraged all Chinese athletes to continue to carry forward the Chinese sportsmanship and Olympism and make consistent efforts to achieve new successes for the country.

Shen also visited the China House.

