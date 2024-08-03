Xi says ready to work with To Lam to guide substantial development in building China-Vietnam community with shared future

Xinhua) 14:54, August 03, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping said on Saturday that he stands ready to work with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam to guide substantial development in building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

Xi made the remarks in a message to To Lam congratulating him on election as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)