Home>>
Xi says ready to work with To Lam to guide substantial development in building China-Vietnam community with shared future
(Xinhua) 14:54, August 03, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping said on Saturday that he stands ready to work with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam to guide substantial development in building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future.
Xi made the remarks in a message to To Lam congratulating him on election as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi congratulates To Lam on election as general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee
- Xi encourages model military company to build itself into highly capable unit
- Xi's article on modernizing armed forces, national defense to be published
- Xi stresses enhancing Party building in instructions to central Party and state departments
- Xi praises efforts of HK pioneers with Ningbo roots
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.