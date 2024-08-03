Home>>
Xi congratulates To Lam on election as general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee
(Xinhua) 14:35, August 03, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a message to To Lam, congratulating him on election as the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee.
