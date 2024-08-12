22nd ballooning festival "Sky of Russia" held in Ryazan
People visit the Sky of Russia hot-air balloon festival in Ryazan region, Russia, on Aug. 9, 2024. The 22nd ballooning festival "Sky of Russia" is held here from Aug. 4 to 12, and more than 30 teams are featured in the festival. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
A girl poses for photos in a hot-air balloon during the Sky of Russia hot-air balloon festival in Ryazan region, Russia, on Aug. 9, 2024. The 22nd ballooning festival "Sky of Russia" is held here from Aug. 4 to 12, and more than 30 teams are featured in the festival. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
People inflate a hot-air balloon during the Sky of Russia hot-air balloon festival in Ryazan region, Russia, on Aug. 9, 2024. The 22nd ballooning festival "Sky of Russia" is held here from Aug. 4 to 12, and more than 30 teams are featured in the festival. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
People take photos of a hot-air balloon during the Sky of Russia hot-air balloon festival in Ryazan region, Russia, on Aug. 9, 2024. The 22nd ballooning festival "Sky of Russia" is held here from Aug. 4 to 12, and more than 30 teams are featured in the festival. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
Hot-air balloons fly during the Sky of Russia hot-air balloon festival in Ryazan region, Russia, on Aug. 10, 2024. The 22nd ballooning festival "Sky of Russia" is held here from Aug. 4 to 12, and more than 30 teams are featured in the festival. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
A participant prepares a hot-air balloon during the Sky of Russia hot-air balloon festival in Ryazan region, Russia, on Aug. 10, 2024. The 22nd ballooning festival "Sky of Russia" is held here from Aug. 4 to 12, and more than 30 teams are featured in the festival. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Hot-air balloons are illuminated during the Sky of Russia hot-air balloon festival in Ryazan region, Russia, on Aug. 9, 2024. The 22nd ballooning festival "Sky of Russia" is held here from Aug. 4 to 12, and more than 30 teams are featured in the festival. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
Hot-air balloons fly during the Sky of Russia hot-air balloon festival in Ryazan region, Russia, on Aug. 10, 2024. The 22nd ballooning festival "Sky of Russia" is held here from Aug. 4 to 12, and more than 30 teams are featured in the festival. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Hot-air balloons fly during the Sky of Russia hot-air balloon festival in Ryazan region, Russia, on Aug. 10, 2024. The 22nd ballooning festival "Sky of Russia" is held here from Aug. 4 to 12, and more than 30 teams are featured in the festival. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
A pilot inflates a hot-air balloon during the Sky of Russia hot-air balloon festival in Ryazan region, Russia, on Aug. 10, 2024. The 22nd ballooning festival "Sky of Russia" is held here from Aug. 4 to 12, and more than 30 teams are featured in the festival. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Hot-air balloons are illuminated during the Sky of Russia hot-air balloon festival in Ryazan region, Russia, on Aug. 9, 2024. The 22nd ballooning festival "Sky of Russia" is held here from Aug. 4 to 12, and more than 30 teams are featured in the festival. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
People pose for photos inside a hot-air balloon during the Sky of Russia hot-air balloon festival in Ryazan region, Russia, on Aug. 9, 2024. The 22nd ballooning festival "Sky of Russia" is held here from Aug. 4 to 12, and more than 30 teams are featured in the festival. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
