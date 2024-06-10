People enjoy 3-day holiday of Dragon Boat Festival across China

Xinhua) 11:20, June 10, 2024

Tourists enjoy the face-changing performance of Sichuan Opera in Neijiang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 9, 2024. People enjoy the 3-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 10 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Tang Mingrun/Xinhua)

Children play at a water park in Tengzhou, east China's Shandong Province, June 9, 2024. People enjoy the 3-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 10 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Xuan paper cultural park in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, June 9, 2024. People enjoy the 3-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 10 this year, via various activities across the country. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Children visit Chongqing Natural History Museum in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 9, 2024. People enjoy the 3-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 10 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Qin Tingfu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2024 shows people having fun at the Fantawild Adventure in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. People enjoy the 3-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, which falls on June 10 this year, via various activities across the country. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

