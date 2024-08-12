1 dead, 60 injured in waterfall recreation facility failure in China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 13:35, August 12, 2024

NANNING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- An escalator for tourists observing the Detian Waterfall in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region malfunctioned Saturday, leaving one person dead and 60 others injured, according to authorities in the city of Chongzuo.

The facility failure happened at 1:56 p.m. at the waterfall scenic spot. All of the injured were immediately sent to hospital. One of the injured is in a severe condition, while the others suffered slight injuries.

Following the incident, the escalator dubbed as the "Magic Carpet Project" has halted operations. The cause of the malfunction is under investigation.

The Detian Waterfall is the biggest cross-border waterfall in Asia.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)