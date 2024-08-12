Home>>
1 dead, 60 injured in waterfall recreation facility failure in China's Guangxi
(Xinhua) 13:35, August 12, 2024
NANNING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- An escalator for tourists observing the Detian Waterfall in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region malfunctioned Saturday, leaving one person dead and 60 others injured, according to authorities in the city of Chongzuo.
The facility failure happened at 1:56 p.m. at the waterfall scenic spot. All of the injured were immediately sent to hospital. One of the injured is in a severe condition, while the others suffered slight injuries.
Following the incident, the escalator dubbed as the "Magic Carpet Project" has halted operations. The cause of the malfunction is under investigation.
The Detian Waterfall is the biggest cross-border waterfall in Asia.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 3D lightshow dazzles visitors at Huangguoshu Waterfall
- Maniaoshui Waterfall: A wonder to behold
- Scenery of Hukou Waterfall on Yellow River
- Enchanting Lushan Waterfalls
- Scenery of Hukou Waterfall on Yellow River in NW China's Shaanxi
- Majestic view of Hukou waterfall
- Detian transnational waterfall turns golden
- Magnificent waterfall appears on Hainan's dam
- Spectacular waterfall at Daicun Dam in Shandong
- Hukou Waterfall of the Yellow River turns green in N China's Shanxi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.