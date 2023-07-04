Scenery of Hukou Waterfall on Yellow River
This aerial photo taken on July 3, 2023 shows tourists viewing the scenery of the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. (Photo by Zhang Lan/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on July 3, 2023 shows tourists viewing the scenery of the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. (Photo by Zhang Lan/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on July 3, 2023 shows tourists viewing the scenery of the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. (Photo by Zhang Lan/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on July 3, 2023 shows tourists viewing the scenery of the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. (Photo by Zhang Lan/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on July 3, 2023 shows tourists viewing the scenery of the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. (Photo by Zhang Lan/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on July 3, 2023 shows tourists viewing the scenery of the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. (Photo by Zhang Lan/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on July 3, 2023 shows tourists viewing the scenery of the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. (Photo by Zhang Lan/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on July 3, 2023 shows tourists viewing the scenery of the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. (Photo by Zhang Lan/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Enchanting Lushan Waterfalls
- Scenery of Hukou Waterfall on Yellow River in NW China's Shaanxi
- Majestic view of Hukou waterfall
- Detian transnational waterfall turns golden
- Magnificent waterfall appears on Hainan's dam
- Spectacular waterfall at Daicun Dam in Shandong
- Hukou Waterfall of the Yellow River turns green in N China's Shanxi
- China-Vietnam transnational waterfall to be a benchmark of BRI tourism cooperation
- Scenery of waterfalls in Chishui, SW China's Guizhou
- Detian Waterfalls in south China's Guangxi
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.