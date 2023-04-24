Enchanting Lushan Waterfalls

(People's Daily App) 14:44, April 24, 2023

With mysterious clouds and mist over Lushan Mountain, the picturesque Lushan Waterfalls cascade down from the mountain. With the arrival of the rainy season, the falls become increasingly stunning, attracting many tourists.

