Detian transnational waterfall turns golden

Ecns.cn) 11:55, May 27, 2022

Detian waterfall forms a rare "golden waterfall" under the sun light due to the soared water volume. May 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huwang)

Detian transnational waterfall, the 4th largest waterfall, is located on the Sino-Vietnamese border in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

