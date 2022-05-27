Detian transnational waterfall turns golden
Detian waterfall forms a rare "golden waterfall" under the sun light due to the soared water volume. May 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huwang)
Detian transnational waterfall, the 4th largest waterfall, is located on the Sino-Vietnamese border in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
