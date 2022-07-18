Languages

Archive

Monday, July 18, 2022

Home>>

Majestic view of Hukou waterfall

(Ecns.cn) 16:15, July 18, 2022

Majesty view of the Hukou waterfall on the Yellow River, on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces, July 17, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Lan Hua)

Water gushed through the middle of the Qinjin Grand Canyon, forming the golden color caused by the sediment during the summer flood.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories