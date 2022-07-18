Majestic view of Hukou waterfall

Ecns.cn) 16:15, July 18, 2022

Majesty view of the Hukou waterfall on the Yellow River, on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces, July 17, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Lan Hua)

Water gushed through the middle of the Qinjin Grand Canyon, forming the golden color caused by the sediment during the summer flood.

