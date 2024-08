We Are China

3D lightshow dazzles visitors at Huangguoshu Waterfall

Ecns.cn) 13:53, August 08, 2024

A 3D light show illuminates the Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

The panoramic light show combining 3D visual effects provides visitors with an immersive visual feast at night.

A 3D light show illuminates the Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

A 3D light show illuminates the Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

A 3D light show illuminates the Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

A 3D light show illuminates the Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)