Senior CPC official visits Chile

Xinhua) 13:38, August 09, 2024

SANTIAGO, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation to visit Chile from Wednesday to Thursday.

During the stay in Chile, Liu talked with Chilean President Gabriel Boric, Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren and other Chilean political figures.

He also met with Jose Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, executive secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, and led the delegation to attend the symposium on the theme of Chinese Modernization and Opportunities for Chile and Latin America and the Caribbean, elaborated on the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

The two sides agreed to follow through on the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen inter-party exchanges, promote pragmatic cooperation in areas such as economy and trade, and expand people-to-people exchanges so as to lift China-Chile comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)