Chinese, Chilean FMs talk over phone on ties, cooperation

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held a phone conversation with Chilean Foreign Minister Andres Allamand over bilateral ties and cooperation.

Chile is the first South American country to establish diplomatic ties with New China, one of the first countries to publicly support the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in the United Nations (UN), and is also an important partner of China in Latin America, Wang noted during the phone talks, adding that China's relations with Chile have long been at the forefront of its relations with Latin American countries.

The two countries' joining hands in the fight against COVID-19 have added new connotations to their traditional friendship, said Wang, noting that the two countries have overcome the impact of the pandemic, boosted the substantial growth of bilateral trade despite the challenges, and made steady progress in practical cooperation.

The two sides should continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, deepen cooperation on vaccine research and development as well as use, and promote the building of a global community of health for all, Wang said.

He added that the two sides should continue to promote high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road, and advance cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, mining, clean energy, science and technology, astronomy and people-to-people exchanges.

As developing countries, China and Chile should strengthen strategic coordination on multilateral affairs, jointly safeguard the international system with the UN at its core and the international order based on international law, practice true multilateralism and defend international equity and justice, Wang said, adding that China has officially filed an application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and is willing to maintain communication with Chile on this issue.

For his part, Allamand said China-Chile relations have created many "firsts."

Chile is very glad to render China just support at the important historical moment when the PRC restored its lawful seat in the United Nations, Allamand said, thanking China for providing strong support for Chile's rapid vaccination.

Chile has always been a firm comprehensive strategic partner of China and unswervingly adhered to the one-China policy, he said, adding that Chile looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China in fighting the pandemic as well as in economy and trade.

Allamand said Chile supports multilateralism, approves the major global initiatives put forward by China and firmly supports China's efforts to join the CPTPP and its hosting of Beijing Winter Olympics.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on China-Latin America relations, saying that the Forum of China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) has become an important platform for promoting mutual respect, equal cooperation as well as mutual benefit and win-win results, and both sides agreed to jointly promote the success of the Third Ministerial Meeting of the China-CELAC Forum.

