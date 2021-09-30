Chile launches 2021-22 cherry season with eye on Chinese market

Workers work in a factory of Agricola Garces in Mostazal, Chile on Jan. 19, 2018.(Xinhua/Xu Rui)

According to the Asoex Cherry Committee, 352,000 tons of cherries were exported last season, up by 54 percent from the previous season, with 91 percent of the total going to China.

SANTIAGO, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chile launched its 2021-22 cherry season with an eye on China, its main export market for the ruby red stone fruit, and with high expectations for its success.

A recent Cherry Blossom celebration organized by the Chilean Fruit Exporters Association (Asoex), drew agricultural entrepreneurs, and representatives of institutions and officials.

Chilean Minister of Agriculture Maria Emilia Undurraga, who attended the event, hailed agriculture, particularly fruit growing, as "an engine of development for many of the country's regions."

With that in mind, it is "fundamental" to value China's role in moving food markets with its demand for cherries at a particular time of year, which also "contributes to the health and welfare of the population," said the minister.

The official told Xinhua she was grateful for the good relationship with the Chinese technicians who helped Chile adapt to new import requirements to ensure the quality product gets to the Chinese market.

"The way we have been welcomed not only by Chinese authorities, but also by the Chinese people, has been a really impactful experience," said Ronald Bown, president of Asoex.

Those attending the Cherry Blossom celebration held at the headquarters of Garces Fruit, a leading fruit exporter located just 70 km south of the capital Santiago, were given a guided tour of the grounds and facility.

Chinese Ambassador to Chile Niu Qingbao, who also attended the event, said he was impressed by the quality control and advanced technology used in cherry planting and processing.

As Chile's cherry exports to China suffered a setback last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities held talks this year and have agreed to take the necessary steps to promote trade in cherries and other agricultural products, ensuring exports meet all the safety requirements of the Chinese market.

The Chinese diplomat said that with efforts from both sides, he hoped this year's cherry exports would be very successful.

Meanwhile, the president of Garces Fruit, Hernan Garces, said, "everything we have built here has been with the Chinese market in mind."

Chile's cherries are "a product that all Chinese people love and that we have built together," Garces added.

Patricio Toro, a founding partner of Exportadora del Sur S.A., another fruit exporter, said he exports his entire cherry harvest to China.

"There is always growth and progress with China," he said, adding he had "the same expectations" for 2021-22.

