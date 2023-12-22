4,800 tonnes of Chilean cherries shipped to Guangzhou via express service

December 22, 2023

A cold-chain worker packs a box of Chilean cherries at the Nansha port area of the Guangzhou Port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Hong Zehua)

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- A container vessel loaded with approximately 4,800 tonnes of Chilean cherries arrived in Guangzhou, south China, late Wednesday.

The vessel departed on Nov. 29 from the port of San Antonio, Chile, and docked at the Nansha port area of the Guangzhou Port at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

This vessel was the first to arrive at the Nansha port area of the Guangzhou Port via the "Cherry Express" service this year. Nansha port area began to import Chilean cherries in 2019.

The service is jointly offered by multiple parties, including the shippers, the Guangzhou Port and customs authorities, and it features shorter transportation time and quicker customs clearance.

Traversing one of the longest global cargo routes, the fresh Chilean cherries can be delivered to China in just over 20 days.

According to the Guangzhou Port, more than half of Chilean cherries imported to China were via the port last year.

