China's eco-friendly new energy vehicles enter Chilean market

Xinhua) 16:57, November 14, 2023

A driver prepares to start an electric bus for the Pan American Games 2023 in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

A fleet of 10 Chinese-made double-decker electric buses have started to provide services on a new route, launched for the Pan American Games 2023, in Santiago.

According to a driver, these buses not only provide monitors which give the driver a view of the vehicle and its surroundings, but also prepare the passengers with wireless connectivity (wifi) and USB charging stations.

In recent years, Chile has implemented a series of measures to curb harmful emissions and promote the development of electric vehicle industry. With the application of advanced technologies, the eco-friendly new energy vehicles from China have entered the Chilean market and been widely favored by local people.

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2023 shows a USB charging station inside an electric bus for the Pan American Games 2023 in Santiago, Chile. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

An electric bus for the Pan American Games 2023 runs past the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

A staff member patrols inside an electric bus for the Pan American Games 2023 in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

An electric bus for the Pan American Games 2023 runs past the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

A driver stands beside a charging station for electric buses in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2023 shows the charging voltage of an electric bus for the Pan American Games 2023 reaching 170 kilowatts at a charging station in Santiago, Chile. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

An electric bus for the Pan American Games 2023 runs on a road in Santiago, Chile, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

A driver prepares to start an electric bus for the Pan American Games 2023 in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

A driver is seen in front of an electric bus for the Pan American Games 2023 at a terminal in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

