Xi's special representative to attend closing ceremony of Olympic Games Paris 2024, visit Serbia

(新华网) 16:48, August 08, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Representative and State Councilor Shen Yiqin will attend the closing ceremony and other events of the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris from Aug. 9 to 11, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Thursday.

At the invitation of the government of Serbia, Shen will also visit Serbia from Aug. 12 to 14, Mao said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)