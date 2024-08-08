Home>>
Xi's special representative to attend closing ceremony of Olympic Games Paris 2024, visit Serbia
(新华网) 16:48, August 08, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Representative and State Councilor Shen Yiqin will attend the closing ceremony and other events of the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris from Aug. 9 to 11, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Thursday.
At the invitation of the government of Serbia, Shen will also visit Serbia from Aug. 12 to 14, Mao said.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
