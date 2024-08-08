Paris 2024: women's javelin throw qualification

Xinhua) 10:09, August 08, 2024

Dai Qianqian of China competes during the women's javelin throw qualification of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Dai Qianqian of China reacts during the women's javelin throw qualification of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Lyu Huihui of China competes during the women's javelin throw qualification of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Lyu Huihui of China reacts during the women's javelin throw qualification of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Lyu Huihui of China reacts before the women's javelin throw qualification of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

