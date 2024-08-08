Highlights of wrestling at Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Pang Qianyu (in red) of China competes against Emma Jonna Malmgren of Sweden during the women's freestyle 53kg 1/4 final of wrestling at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)
Qian Haitao (in red) of China competes against Zhan Beleniuk of Ukraine during the men's greco-roman 87kg 1/8 final of wrestling at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)
Feng Ziqi (in blue) competes against Ibtissem Doudou of Algeria during the women's freestyle 50kg repechage of wrestling at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)
Photos
