Highlights of table tennis men's team round of 16 match between China, India

Xinhua) 13:35, August 07, 2024

Athletes of China are seen before the men's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Wang Chuqin of China competes against Manav Vikash Thakkar of India during the men's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Coach Wang Hao (2nd R) of China reacts during the men's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Fan Zhendong of China competes against Sharath Kamal Achanta of India during the men's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Fan Zhendong of China reacts while competing against Sharath Kamal Achanta of India during the men's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Coach Wang Hao (C) of China reacts during the men's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Fan Zhendong (L) of China greets Sharath Kamal Achanta of India after the men's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Fan Zhendong of China competes against Sharath Kamal Achanta of India during the men's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Ma Long (R, top)/Wang Chuqin (L, top) of China compete against Harmeet Desai/Manav Vikash Thakkar of India during the men's team round of 16 match between China and India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ma Long (R)/Wang Chuqin of China react while competing against Harmeet Desai/Manav Vikash Thakkar of India during the men's team round of 16 match between China and India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Ma Long (R, top)/Wang Chuqin (L, top) of China compete against Harmeet Desai/Manav Vikash Thakkar of India during the men's team round of 16 match between China and India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ma Long (R, top)/Wang Chuqin (L, top) of China compete against Harmeet Desai/Manav Vikash Thakkar of India during the men's team round of 16 match between China and India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ma Long (R, top)/Wang Chuqin (L, top) of China compete against Harmeet Desai/Manav Vikash Thakkar of India during the men's team round of 16 match between China and India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ma Long (1st R)/Wang Chuqin (2nd L) of China greet Harmeet Desai (2nd R)/Manav Vikash Thakkar of India during the men's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Ma Long (R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete against Harmeet Desai/Manav Vikash Thakkar of India during the men's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Ma Long (R)/Wang Chuqin of China compete against Harmeet Desai/Manav Vikash Thakkar of India during the men's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Coach Wang Hao (R) and player Ma Long (C) of China react during the men's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Coach Wang Hao (R) and player Ma Long of China react during the men's team round of 16 match of table tennis between China and India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

