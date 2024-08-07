Olympics | Spanish badminton player Marin thanks China's He Bingjiao for podium gesture

Xinhua) 10:54, August 07, 2024

PARIS, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Spanish badminton player Carolina Marin has thanked He Bingjiao for her gesture on the podium as the Chinese player received her silver medal in the women's singles competition.

Marin, leading the semifinal against He midway through the second game of the match, was forced to withdraw due to a serious knee injury, which sent her rival into the final.

Although He failed to win gold, she showed in the medal ceremony that she had not forgotten Marin by showing a badge of the Spanish flag to the cameras.

Marin returned to Spain on Monday, where tests showed the 31-year-old has torn the cruciate knee ligament in her right knee for the second time in her career.

The Spaniard confirmed the diagnosis in a press communique on Tuesday, saying it was "one of the hardest moments" of her career.

However, she also had words of thanks for her rival's podium gesture.

"The moment on the podium is one of the kindest gestures I have ever had towards me and I will always be incredibly grateful," she wrote, adding that she had "never received as much affection," and support.

