Olympics | China's Quan retains women's 10m platform title at Paris Games

Xinhua) 09:35, August 07, 2024

Gold medalist Quan Hongchan (R) and silver medalist Chen Yuxi of China pose for photos during the awarding ceremony after the women's 10m platform final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

PARIS, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's diving sensation Quan Hongchan led from start to finish to win her second consecutive Olympic gold medal in the women's 10m platform at Paris 2024 here on Tuesday.

Quan, 17, scored a total of 425.60 points and ranked first for four out of the five dives, with only her third-round dive ranking second among the 12 finalists. She earned a top score of 90 points for her first dive.

"I'm extremely happy for the victory," said Quan, who shed tears while hugging her coach, former Olympic champion Chen Ruolin after her final dive. "The past three years were really tough for me, and I could hardly describe how hard it was here in just a few minutes."

"I can only give myself 50 out of 100 points for today's performance. I didn't dive well except the first round," said Quan, who was only 1.6 points ahead of her teammate Chen Yuxi after a lackluster performance in the third round.

Chen of China took silver in a repeat of the podium finish from Tokyo 2020 on 420.70 points, while Kim Mi-rae of DPR Korea took the bronze medal with 372.10.

"I was kind of tight during the preliminary and semifinal yesterday, but I think I nailed all my dives today," said Chen, who was only 4.9 points behind her teammate this time, while the margin between them had been more than 40 points in Tokyo three yeas ago.

This is Quan's second gold of Paris 2024, after she had paired up with Chen to win the synchronized 10m platform event last Wednesday.

China's diving team has bagged all five golds at the Paris 2024 diving events so far, with three more to go.

Gold medalist Quan Hongchan (R) and silver medalist Chen Yuxi of China attend a press conference after the awarding ceremony of women's 10m platform final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Gold medalist Quan Hongchan of China poses for photos during the awarding ceremony after the women's 10m platform final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Silver medalist Chen Yuxi of China poses for photos during the awarding ceremony after the women's 10m platform final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Chen Yuxi of China competes during the women's 10m platform final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

