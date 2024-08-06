Olympics | Zou Jingyuan wins China's 2nd gymnastics gold in men's parallel bars

Xinhua) 10:27, August 06, 2024

PARIS, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Defending champion Zou Jingyuan overcame a shoulder injury to capture the men's parallel bars title on Monday for China's second gymnastics gold medal at Paris Olympics.

Zou was only the third man to win two gold medals in a row on this apparatus, amassing a massive 16.200 points to edge Illia Kovtun of Ukraine, who took the silver with 15.500.

"I'm super excited for this result," said Zou. "Because coming to these Olympics, I had injuries. I didn't really practice that much. But I went through my routine over and over again in my head, so many times."

Shinnosuke Oka of Japan, the all-around champion, got the bronze with 15.300 points.

Zou was seen nursing his right shoulder after Sunday's rings final, in which he collected a silver. He said afterwards the injury affected his training.

Zou's near perfect routine drew gasps from the crowd at Bercy Arena. He was in perfect control and flied over bars with such smooth connections.

His compatriot Zhang Boheng who just won the silver of men's all-round finished fourth in Monday's competition. His score was the same with Türkiye's Ferhat Arican, the Tokyo bronze medalist, who came in fifth with a lower execution score.

Zou was the overwhelmingly favorite heading into Monday's final with three world championships title and a leading 16.200 qualifying score.

China, the parallel bars powerhouse, has claimed four titles before Zou's victory, and joined Japan and Soviet Union as the countries who have won the most gold medals in the event.

Oleg Verniaiev of Ukraine, who had won a gold in Rio in 2016, lost grip and came off the bars to place eighth.

