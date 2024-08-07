Olympics | Chinese teams achieved satisfactory results so far at Paris 2024: official

August 07, 2024

PARIS, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese teams have achieved satisfactory results so far at the Paris Olympic Games with many highlights, while the upcoming competitions will still be full of challenges, a Chinese sports official said here during a press conference on Tuesday.

Zhou Jinqiang, deputy director of China's State General Administration of Sport and deputy head of the Chinese delegation of sport at the Paris Olympics, said that Chinese athletes have achieved satisfactory results, winning in total 21 gold, 18 silver, and 14 bronze medals in 12 sports including shooting, diving, table tennis, badminton, gymnastics, swimming, athletics, tennis and cycling as of Monday.

Zhou said that on the first day of the Paris Olympics, Chinese athletes won two gold and one bronze in shooting, diving and swimming, marking a good start and laying a solid foundation for the subsequent competitions.

Zhou said that as the competitions progressed, various Chinese teams quickly adjusted and adapted to the rhythm of the Olympics, displaying their technical prowess with many highlights emerging.

For instance, Deng Yawen won the gold medal in women's BMX Freestyle in her Olympic debut; Zheng Qinwen became the first Asian tennis player to win Olympic gold in women's singles; and Pan Zhanle led all the way in the men's 100m freestyle, storming to victory in 46.40 seconds and setting the first swimming world record at Paris 2024.

Zhou also called for understandings for some Chinese athletes who made mistakes or underperformed. "The competitions in the Olympics are exceptionally fierce, with athletes under immense pressure, leading to a higher mistake rate than in other competitions," he said.

Zhou said that with six days remaining for the Paris Olympics, the Chinese delegation will compete in 90 more events, continuing to vie for medals in diving, weightlifting, table tennis, athletics, synchronized swimming, canoe sprint, track cycling, boxing, taekwondo, wrestling, sport climbing and breaking.

"The upcoming competitions will be highly competitive and challenging," he said, adding that the Chinese delegation will do its best to achieve good results.

