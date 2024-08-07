Paris 2024: marathon race walk relay mixed of Athletics
Zhang Jun (1st R) of China competes during the marathon race walk relay mixed of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Yang Jiayu (3rd R) of China competes during the marathon race walk relay mixed of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Yang Jiayu (R) of China competes during the marathon race walk relay mixed of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Yang Jiayu of China competes during the marathon race walk relay mixed of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Zhang Jun of China reacts during the marathon race walk relay mixed of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Athletes compete during the marathon race walk relay mixed of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Yang Jiayu (C) of China competes during the marathon race walk relay mixed of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Zhang Jun (L) of China competes during the marathon race walk relay mixed of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Spectators cheer for Zhang Jun (bottom) of China during the marathon race walk relay mixed of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Zhang Jun (L) of China competes during the marathon race walk relay mixed of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Yang Jiayu (1st R) of China competes during the marathon race walk relay mixed of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
He Xiangxiong of China competes during the marathon race walk relay mixed of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Athletes compete during the marathon race walk relay mixed of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Athletes compete during the marathon race walk relay mixed of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
He Xianghong (C) of China competes during the marathon race walk relay mixed of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
