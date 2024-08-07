Chinese athletes compete during women's quarterfinal match against Türkiye at Paris 2024
Zhu Ting of China competes during the women's quarterfinal match of volleyball between China and Trkiye at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Players of China celebrate after scoring during the women's quarterfinal match of volleyball between China and Trkiye at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Yuan Xinyue (R) and Diao Linyu of China block during the women's quarterfinal match of volleyball between China and Trkiye at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Players of China react during the women's quarterfinal match of volleyball between China and Trkiye at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Players of China are seen prior to the women's quarterfinal match of volleyball between China and Trkiye at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Yuan Xinyue (R) and Zhu Ting of China are seen prior to the women's quarterfinal match of volleyball between China and Trkiye at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Spectators cheer for team China during the women's quarterfinal match of volleyball between China and Trkiye at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Gong Xiangyu (R) of China saves the ball during the women's quarterfinal match of volleyball between China and Trkiye at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Zhu Ting (R) and Wang Yuanyuan of China block during the women's quarterfinal match of volleyball between China and Trkiye at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Yuan Xinyue (L top) and Gong Xiangyu (R top) of China block during the women's quarterfinal match of volleyball between China and Trkiye at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Eda Erdem Dundar (L top) and Ebrar Karakurt (R top) of Trkiye block during the women's quarterfinal match of volleyball between China and Trkiye at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Yuan Xinyue (C top) of China spikes the ball during the women's quarterfinal match of volleyball between China and Trkiye at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Wang Yuanyuan (front) of China celebrates after scoring during the women's quarterfinal match of volleyball between China and Trkiye at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Players of China acknowledge spectators after the women's quarterfinal match of volleyball between China and Trkiye at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Wang Yuanyuan (L) hugs Zhang Changning of China after the women's quarterfinal match of volleyball between China and Trkiye at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Gong Xiangyu (L) of China reacts after the women's quarterfinal match of volleyball between China and Trkiye at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Photos
