Olympics | China makes into women's hockey final after beating Belgium in shootout

Xinhua) 09:08, August 08, 2024

Team China pose for a group photo after winning the women's hockey semi-final match between China and Belgium in Colombes, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

PARIS, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China advanced into the final of women's hockey after edging world No. 3 Belgium through penalty shootout at Paris 2024 on Wednesday.

The two teams tied at 1-1 in the regular time, until China survived the shootout competition 3-2 thanks to three successful saves from Ye Jiao.

China took the early lead in the second quarter. Zou Meirong hit the ball into the goal in the 18th minute.

China began to struggle on the offensive side in the second half. Belgium took more control, and their effort yielded in the final quarter when Emma Puvrez converted a penalty corner chance to a goal in the 59th minute.

The shootout started with a goal made for Belgium and a failure in the first attempt for China. However, the Chinese shooters made the following three shot in a row, while their goalkeeper Ye Jiao managed to block three consecutive shots from Belgium.

China began to celebrate after Ye keep Belgium's final shot away from the goal.

"I'm really happy that we finally made it," said Ye after the match. "Actually I'm very calm in the shootout because we made a lot of practice about shootout in the last year."

China had lost to Belgium 2-1 in first round at the group stage. There were a couple of adjustments in the roster and that turned out to be effective.

"This is a 'do or die' situation," said Chinese head coach Alyson Annan.

"You gonna win this to get on the podium, and the girls did that."

It's the second time for the Chinese team to progress into the final of Olympic women's hockey. They got the silver medal on home court 16 years ago at Beijing 2008.

"This a very emotional moment. We have secured a medal, but we are gunning for gold," said Chinese captain Ou Zixia, who's experiencing her third Olympics.

"I know that our opponents are extremely strong, but that won't stop us from dreaming of gold."

China will face the Netherlands in the final on Friday.

In the other semifinal on the same day, the reigning champion the Netherlands breezed past Argentina 3-0.

Team China guard a penalty corner during the women's hockey semi-final match between China and Belgium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Colombes, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Head coach Alyson Regina Annan (R) of China hugs team player Chen Yang in celebration of victory in the women's hockey semi-final match between China and Belgium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Colombes, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Team China react ahead of the women's hockey semi-final match between China and Belgium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Colombes, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Team China arrive at the court for the women's hockey semi-final match between China and Belgium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Colombes, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

He Jiangxin of China scores in the penalty shoot-out during the women's hockey semi-final match between China and Belgium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Colombes, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Goal keeper Ye Jiao makes a save during the women's hockey semi-final match between China and Belgium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Colombes, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Team China celebrate victory in the women's hockey semi-final match between China and Belgium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Colombes, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Team China discuss strategies during the women's hockey semi-final match between China and Belgium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Colombes, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Chen Yang (R) of China competes during the women's hockey semi-final match between China and Belgium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Colombes, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Team China celebrate a goal during the women's hockey semi-final match between China and Belgium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Colombes, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Xu Wenyu (R) of China vies for the ball during the women's hockey semi-final match between China and Belgium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Colombes, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Team China celebrate victory in the women's hockey semi-final match between China and Belgium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Colombes, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Team China get ready for a penalty shoot-out during the women's hockey semi-final match between China and Belgium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Colombes, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

He Jiangxin (L) of China vies for the ball during the women's hockey semi-final match between China and Belgium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Colombes, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Zou Meirong of China celebrates a goal during the women's hockey semi-final match between China and Belgium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Colombes, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Maria Granatto (L) of Argentina vies for the ball during the women's hockey semi-final match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Colombes, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Maria Verschoor (R) of the Netherlands vies for the ball during the women's hockey semi-final match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Colombes, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Maria Granatto (R) of Argentina vies for the ball during the women's hockey semi-final match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Colombes, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Zoe Diaz de Armas (front) of Argentina vies for the ball the women's hockey semi-final match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Colombes, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Team China celebrate victory after the women's hockey semi-final match between China and Belgium in Colombes, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

