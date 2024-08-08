China, U.S. Olympic Committee leaders discuss collaboration, athlete support at Paris Olympics

PARIS, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Gao Zhidan, director of China's General Administration of Sport (GAAS), has urged the United States to fulfill its commitments of ceasing "long-arm jurisdiction" and ensuring the smooth and safe participation of athletes from all countries at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and the 2034 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Gao, also chief of China's Olympic delegation at Paris 2024, made the remarks during a meeting with U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee chairman Gene Sykes Tuesday at the China House in Paris.

Gao first congratulated Sykes on American athletes' outstanding performance at Paris 2024 and highly praised the efforts made by the U.S. Olympic Committee in promoting sporting exchanges between China and the United States.

He noted that, as two major nations in the Olympic Movement, China and the United States have the responsibility and obligation to jointly uphold the principles of the Olympic Charter, defend the global anti-doping governance system, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of clean athletes, promoting the healthy development of the international Olympic movement.

Gao stressed that China supports the U.S. in hosting the Los Angeles 2028 Games and the Salt Lake City 2034 Winter Games, and expressed hopes that the U.S. will cease "long-arm jurisdiction" to ensure the smooth and safe participation of athletes from all countries, including China.

Sykes congratulated the Chinese athletes on their outstanding performance at the current Olympics and highly recognized the important role of sports in promoting cultural exchanges and mutual understanding between the peoples of China and the United States.

He pledged to support the establishment of a robust governance system by the World Anti-Doping Agency and to actively work towards resolving related issues, creating a favorable environment for athletes from around the world, including Chinese athletes, to train and compete in the United States.

