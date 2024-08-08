Olympics | Chinese paddlers move into men's, women's team semis at Paris 2024

Xinhua) 09:19, August 08, 2024

Chen Meng (L)/Wang Manyu of China compete against Chen Szu-Yu/Chien Tung-Chuan of Chinese Taipei during the women's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and Chinese Taipei at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

PARIS, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's table tennis men's and women's teams eased past their respective opponents to advance into the semifinals at the Paris Olympics here on Wednesday.

China's men's squad beat South Korea in straight matches, in which Wang Chuqin, who had won gold in the mixed doubles with partner Sun Yingsha, scored twice.

World No. 1 Wang, 24, paired up with five-time Olympic champion Ma Long to beat Cho Dae-seong and Jang Woo-jin in straight sets 11-5, 11-9, 11-5 in the doubles, before he outclassed Jang in singles 11-7, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9.

Newly-crowned men's singles Olympic champion Fan Zhendong, 27, defeated Lim Jong-hoon of South Korea in 11-7, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6.

"In the doubles, Ma Long and I were doing quite well. But in the singles, I tried to find my rhythm during the match," Wang Chuqin said.

Also on Wednesday, China's women crushed Chinese Taipei 3-0 in the quarterfinals, as the 25-year-old Wang Manyu won two matches.

"In the doubles match, I did well with Chen Meng, and it went pretty smoothly for us. In the singles, both of my opponent and I made some good points, which is also a test for me," said Wang Manyu.

China's men's and women's teams will respectively take on hosts France and South Korea in Thursday's semifinals.

Chinese paddlers have been crowned in every Olympic team event since it was first introduced at Beijing 2008.

Chen Meng (L)/Wang Manyu of China react while competing against Chen Szu-Yu/Chien Tung-Chuan of Chinese Taipei during the women's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and Chinese Taipei at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Sun Yingsha of China competes against Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei during the women's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and Chinese Taipei at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Coach Ma Lin (1st R) gives instructions to Wang Manyu (2nd L) during the women's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and Chinese Taipei at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Sun Yingsha (L), Wang Manyu (C) and Chen Meng of China are seen prior to the women's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and Chinese Taipei at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Sun Yingsha (R), Wang Manyu (L) and Chen Meng of China leave after the women's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and Chinese Taipei at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Coach Wang Hao (2nd R) instructs Fan Zhendong (1st L) of china during the men's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Ma Long (C), Fan Zhendong (R) and Wang Chuqin of China are seen prior to the men's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Coach Wang Hao (C), players Ma Long (L) and Fan Zhendong of China react during the men's team quarterfinal of table tennis between China and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

