Olympics | China's female golfers off to steady start at Paris 2024

China's female golfers off to steady start at Paris 2024

Xinhua) 09:18, August 08, 2024

PARIS, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China had a steady start on the first day of the women's golf event at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

28-year-old Lin Xiyu recorded a one-shot under par, finishing the opening round with a score of 71 at Le Golf National.

Lin experienced a rocky start with a double bogey on the first hole after hitting the ball into the water. However, her five birdies throughout the round secured her a tie for seventh place, alongside five other golfers.

China's other competitor, world No. 5 Yin Ruoning, had a consistent performance. She achieved three birdies and three bogeys, leaving her even through 18 holes and tied for 13th place.

France's Celine Boutier leads the pack with a seven-under-par score of 65 in the opening round. She recorded eight birdies, including three consecutive ones on the back nine. Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa ranks second at four under par.

The women's golf event at the Paris Olympics features 60 players competing over four days, with each round consisting of 18 holes.

