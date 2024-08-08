Paris 2024: men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving
Wang Zongyuan of China competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Jordan Christopher Houlden of Great Britain competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Wang Zongyuan of China competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Luis Felipe Uribe Bermudez of Colombia competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Moritz Wesemann of Germany competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Moritz Wesemann of Germany competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
Xie Siyi of China competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
Jordan Christopher Houlden of Great Britain competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
Jack Laugher of Great Britain competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
Jules Bouyer of France competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
Jordan Christopher Houlden of Great Britain competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
Wang Zongyuan of China competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Xie Siyi of China competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Xie Siyi of China competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Xie Siyi of China competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
Xie Siyi of China waves prior to the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
Referee Guo Jingjing reacts before the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, U.S. Olympic Committee leaders discuss collaboration, athlete support at Paris Olympics
- Highlights of wrestling at Paris 2024 Olympic Games
- Olympics | China wins first ever artistic swimming gold medal in team event at Paris
- Olympics | Chinese paddlers move into men's, women's team semis at Paris 2024
- Olympics | China's female golfers off to steady start at Paris 2024
- Olympics | China makes into women's hockey final after beating Belgium in shootout
- Olympics | China storms to first ever artistic swimming gold medal in team event
- Olympics | Chinese weightlifters Hou, Li retain gold at Paris 2024
- Olympics | Day 12: Chinese weightlifters retain Olympic golds, artistic swimming team make history
- Paris 2024: marathon race walk relay mixed of Athletics
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.