Paris 2024: men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving

Xinhua) 10:14, August 08, 2024

Wang Zongyuan of China competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Jordan Christopher Houlden of Great Britain competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Wang Zongyuan of China competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Luis Felipe Uribe Bermudez of Colombia competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Moritz Wesemann of Germany competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Moritz Wesemann of Germany competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Xie Siyi of China competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Jordan Christopher Houlden of Great Britain competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Jack Laugher of Great Britain competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Jules Bouyer of France competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Jordan Christopher Houlden of Great Britain competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Wang Zongyuan of China competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Xie Siyi of China competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Xie Siyi of China competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Xie Siyi of China competes during the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Xie Siyi of China waves prior to the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Referee Guo Jingjing reacts before the men's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

