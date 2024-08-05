In pics: Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh, India

Xinhua) 09:33, August 05, 2024

This photo taken on Aug. 3, 2024 shows the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India.

The Taj Mahal, a UNESCO world heritage site located in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, is one of the world's leading tourist attractions. (Xinhua/Chen Dongshu)

This photo taken on Aug. 3, 2024 shows the Taj Mahal seen from afar in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India.

This photo taken on Aug. 3, 2024 shows the gate to the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India.

This photo taken on Aug. 3, 2024 shows the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India.

This photo taken on Aug. 3, 2024 shows the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India.

This photo taken on Aug. 3, 2024 shows a view of Taj Mahal seen from the Red Fort of Agra in Agra, India. Near the gardens of the Taj Mahal stands the 16th-century Mughal monument known as the Red Fort of Agra. This fortress of red sandstone encompasses, within its 2.5-km-long enclosure walls, the imperial city of the Mughal rulers. It was listed as a World Heritage Site by the UNESCO in 1983. (Xinhua/Wu Yue)

This photo taken on Aug. 3, 2024 shows a view at the Red Fort of Agra in Agra, India. Near the gardens of the Taj Mahal stands the 16th-century Mughal monument known as the Red Fort of Agra. This fortress of red sandstone encompasses, within its 2.5-km-long enclosure walls, the imperial city of the Mughal rulers. It was listed as a World Heritage Site by the UNESCO in 1983. (Xinhua/Chen Dongshu)

