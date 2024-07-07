Political party leader killed in India's Tamil Nadu
NEW DELHI, July 6 (Xinhua) -- A leader of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), K. Armstrong, was hacked to death by six bike-borne men in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, the police said Saturday.
Armstrong, 52-year-old state head of the BSP, was attacked late Friday near his house in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu. Two of his associates also sustained injuries in the attack.
Doctors declared Armstrong dead on arrival after he was sent to the hospital. Eight people have been arrested in connection with the murder, a senior police officer in Chennai told media.
The killing triggered protests from the party supporters, who hit the streets demanding a probe by India's premier investigating agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Tamil Nadu's chief minister has ordered the police to conduct an inquiry and bring the culprits to justice in the murder.
