India, Pakistan exchange list of prisoners: New Delhi

Xinhua) 09:54, July 02, 2024

NEW DELHI, July 1 (Xinhua) -- New Delhi and Islamabad on Monday exchanged a list of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other's jails, officials said.

The exchange was carried out through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad, India's foreign ministry said.

According to the ministry, the exchange was done in keeping with the provisions of the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access 2008 under which such lists are exchanged every year on Jan. 1 and July 1.

