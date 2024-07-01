3 new criminal laws come into force in India

Xinhua) 16:07, July 01, 2024

NEW DELHI, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Three new criminal laws came into force in India on Monday, replacing the nearly 164-year-old colonial legislations.

The three new criminal laws, namely Indian Judicial Code, Indian Civil Defense Code and Indian Evidence Act, were passed by the Indian parliament last year.

The implementation of the three new laws was seen as the federal government's move to get rid of the country's colonial past.

Delhi's Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora told media that the Delhi Police was ready to implement the three new laws.

