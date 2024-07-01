5 killed, 10 injured in glass factory blast in India

NEW DELHI, June 29 (Xinhua) -- At least five workers were killed and 10 others injured in an explosion inside the glass-making factory in the southern Indian state of Telangana, officials said Saturday.

The explosion took place Friday evening in Shadnagar town of Ranga Reddy district, about 54 km southwest of Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana.

The blast is believed to be caused by high pressure in the autoclave, an official said.

The deceased were identified as laborers hailing from Bihar. The injured have been hospitalized.

