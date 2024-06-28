India's civil aviation ministry to probe roof collapse at Delhi airport

Xinhua) 16:48, June 28, 2024

NEW DELHI, June 28 (Xinhua) -- India's Federal Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Friday said his ministry will probe the roof collapse incident at the Delhi airport that killed one and injured six others.

Kinjarapu described the roof collapse as a "very serious incident" and said the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), will look into the matter thoroughly.

On Friday morning, amidst heavy rains, the canopy and support beams at the terminal collapsed, causing damage to four cars parked in the pick-up and drop-off area.

