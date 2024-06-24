Indian official on hunger strike over water crisis in capital

Xinhua) 10:56, June 24, 2024

NEW DELHI, June 22 (Xinhua) -- The ongoing water crisis in the Indian capital territory has intensified, as an official has been on hunger strike and residents struggled to collect water from tankers.

Amid the scorching summer heat, people in several localities of Delhi had to await tankers for hours in queues.

Saturday marked the second day of the indefinite hunger strike of Atishi, a senior minister in the local Delhi government, against the water shortage. Atishi began her strike on Friday after writing a letter to the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ongoing water shortage, seeking his intervention.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)