Home>>
3 dead, 6 injured in Delhi factory fire
(Xinhua) 13:27, June 08, 2024
NEW DELHI, June 8 (Xinhua) -- At least three persons died and six were injured, some of them seriously, after a fire broke out at a factory in northwest Delhi on Saturday, confirmed a local cop.
The fire broke out inside the factory located in the Narela industrial area. Cooking gas leakage reportedly led to the fire.
The fire was extinguished and rescue work was carried out. A total of nine persons were taken out from the factory by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) personnel and rushed to a local hospital.
"Three persons died on the way to a local hospital. The remaining six persons are undergoing treatment, out of whom at least three are in a serious condition," said a DFS official.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
- Indian PM Modi resigns, stays at office awaiting formation of new government
- Challenges facing India as Modi wins 3rd term as PM
- Modi-led India's ruling alliance seems all set to form 3rd consecutive gov't
- Floods affect over 600,000 in India's Assam, death toll rises to 18
- Voting ends in India's general elections: election commission
- 3 killed, over 30 injured as heap of firecrackers explodes in India's Odisha
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.