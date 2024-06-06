Indian PM Modi resigns, stays at office awaiting formation of new government

Xinhua) 09:25, June 06, 2024

NEW DELHI, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tendered his resignation to the country's President Droupadi Murmu, after his cabinet recommended dissolution of the lower house of parliament Lok Sabha, or the House of People, said an official of the President's House.

Murmu accepted the resignation of Modi and the council of ministers, requesting Modi to act as the prime minister till the new government is formed.

Modi's resignation was a part of the protocol which is followed before the next government is formed in the country.

The Election Commission of India released the official data on its website early Wednesday, suggesting that the ruling National Democratic Alliance, led by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, is to form the next government.

