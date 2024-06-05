Modi-led India's ruling alliance seems all set to form 3rd consecutive gov't

Xinhua) 08:51, June 05, 2024

NEW DELHI, June 4 (Xinhua) -- India's ruling alliance, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), seemed all set to form the next government in the country as its candidates had either won or were leading in a total of 291 parliamentary constituencies out of a total of 543, according to the official data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on its website late on Tuesday night.

Out of the NDA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won in 211 parliamentary constituencies, and its candidates were leading in 29 others.

Meanwhile, the opposition political parties' alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), had won or were leading in a total of 234 parliamentary constituencies.

Among the opposition parties, the Indian National Congress (INC) had already won 81 parliamentary constituencies, and its candidates were leading in 18 others.

The results mean Modi's BJP will lose its absolute majority in the lower house of parliament, and it would have to rely on its coalition partners to form a federal government for a third consecutive term.

