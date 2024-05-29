Heat wave kills 6 in India's Rajasthan as mercury soars to 49 degrees Celsius

Xinhua) 10:18, May 29, 2024

NEW DELHI, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Six people were killed due to a prevailing severe heat wave in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, officials said Tuesday.

The deaths were reported at a time when the mercury soared to 49 degrees Celsius in the state. Almost all the places in Rajasthan registered a temperature of over 45 degrees Celsius.

The local government has issued an advisory asking the public to take heat wave precautions.

Reports said the number of heatstroke patients in Rajasthan increased from 2,809 to 3,622 on Monday as the state continued to witness intense heat wave conditions.

The weather department has already suggested people to avoid heat exposure and stay in cool places. It has also asked people to keep hydrated by drinking sufficient water, even if they do not feel thirsty.

Large parts of India are presently in the grip of heatwave conditions, which has severely impacted the health and livelihoods of people.

Last month IMD said the country would face extreme heat from April to June with the central and western peninsular regions anticipated to be the worst affected.

