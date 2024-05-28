7 officials suspended following deadly fire at game zone in India's Gujarat

NEW DELHI, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Local government in India's western state of Gujarat on Monday suspended seven officials, including two police officers, for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with the fire at a game zone that killed 28 people.

On Saturday, a deadly fire broke out at the TRP game zone in Rajkot city, killing 28 people, including children, and injuring nine people.

The bodies of the deceased were charred beyond recognition and police were trying to establish their identities by matching their DNA with the family members of the missing people.

According to officials, the TRP game zone did not have a no-objection certificate from the fire department.

According to an official release from the local government, the officers allowed "the gaming zone to open without due approvals and thereby showed utter carelessness and committed dereliction of duty."

Police arrested one of the co-owners of the game zone and a manager of the facility.

